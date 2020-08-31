Former Steelers Star James Harrison Uses Stephen Amell for Plank Weight

✖

Stephen Amell is training and prepping for his role in the upcoming wrestling drama, Heels. While he is normally the one lifting weights and improving his strength, he also recently served as a weight for another man. Amell climbed on the back of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison and weighed him down during a plank session.

Amell posted the photo on Twitter that showed the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker in the middle of a plank. The man who portrayed the Green Arrow sat on his back facing away from the camera. To make the photo even more epic, Amell flexed and showed that he is still in tip-top shape. The photo prompted a considerable number of responses and jokes from fans on social media — although many simply marveled at Harrison's strength.

“Steve... hop on my back so I can plank for a minute.” “Ok James.” pic.twitter.com/aVUsaPaxUK — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 31, 2020

"I did ask nicely, didn’t I? [laughing emoji]" Harrison wrote in response. With the confirmation that the former Steelers star was working out with Amell, fans began asking if he would join Heels. Some Twitter users expressed the opinion that Harrison would perfectly fit the role of an independent wrestler looking for stardom.

Despite ending his NFL career following the 2017 season, the 42-year-old Harrison is still in tip-top shape. He continues to work out and often posts videos and photos of his sessions on social media. These posts draw attention considering that Harrison takes part in "superhero workouts." For example, he once pushed 1,800 pounds on a weight sled and stunned NFL fans.

Interestingly enough, Amell is not the first person to climb on Harrison's back during a workout. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also sat on his former teammate's back while the big man did a set of push-ups. Pouncey was an estimated 304 pounds at the time but did not seem to limit Harrison's range of motion.

Throughout his career, the former Steelers linebacker created a reputation as one of the hardest-hitting players in the league. His plays often created highlights and occasionally resulted in fines from the NFL. He spent 15 years in the league — primarily with the Steelers — and also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

Harrison holds the franchise record in sacks (80.5) and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He also holds the record for the longest interception return in Super Bowl history. He picked off Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner at the end of the first half of Super Bowl XLIII and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.