'Heels' Star Mary McCormack Talks Willie's 'Fun' Character Arc in Season 2 (Exclusive)

The second season of the professional wrestling series Heels has premiered on the Starz app, which means fans get more of Willie Day, who is played by Mary McCormack. Willie is a producer of the Duffy Wrestling League, and while she kept everything together in Season 1, things get even better for Willie in Season 2. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to McCormack about what fans can expect from Willie in the new season of Heels.

"Yeah, she definitely is the adult in the room at work. She's the one who keeps all of them in line, even when they're flying off the handle, emotionally," McCormack exclusively told PopCulture. "However, she's a bit of a hot mess at home, so I don't have all the bragging rights. But this season is really fun for Willie because in the end of season one, Crystal's the champ, and then they're faced with this sort of problem of, we don't have a women's division. So how do you sustain that? Where does Crystal (Kelli Berglund) go with her belt? We can't have her beating up all the guys every week, and we can't have her getting beaten up every week. Both are not ideal scenarios."

(Photo: Daniel Delgado)

Willie knows everything about the pro wrestling league and how it can be successful. But could she run the DWL full-time? "Probably not," she said. "I think it's like the three-headed beast. I think she needed Tom (David James Elliott) before she needed Jack (Stephen Amell). I think she and Tom created this thing. And as we see in Season 2, there's some secrets that she has, and things she does, that even Jack doesn't know about. She and Tom definitely had a whole other relationship to each other and the DWL, and so that, I think if season three happened, that would be fun to keep investigating. But yeah, no, I think you're probably right. I'm not sure she would. I think it's, Ernie needs Bert and Bert needs Ernie. I think she would fail if it was her alone."

Willie is going to be heavily involved in Season 2 of Heels, and McCormack is happy it has arrived on Starz after a nearly two-year hiatus. "We're so excited," she said. "Come on already. It's late. We're late! I hope people will go find season one and just watch them so that they're ready for Season 2.

Heels Season 2 will premiere linear on Starz on Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air every Friday, and the finale will air on Sept. 15.