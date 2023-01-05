'Heels' Star Luke Hawx Teases Details of Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Starz series Heels became a hit when it was released in 2021. And while the fans are still waiting for the second season to be released, one cast member is sharing how the new season will stand out. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Luke Hawx who works on Heels as a wrestling coordinator and stars as The Hole. He said the second season will have more of everything, which will be a treat for fans.

"Much more action in Season 2," Hawx exclusively told PopCulture. "We went balls to the wall for Season 2 with the action and the hard-hitting wrestling. So if you thought the drama was good in Season 1, wait until we get to Season 2." Heels tells the story of two brothers who compete in the Duffy Wrestling League in Duffy, Georgia. One brother Jack Spade (Stephen Amell), owns the company while his brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig) is the company's top star. And as the two play rivals in the ring, they also battle each other once they take off the boots.

Head Over Heels

Luke Hawx brings real-life experience in the ring to the set of a sibling drama.

By CURT SCHLEIERhttps://t.co/JyQH1r0URb pic.twitter.com/VWLwmpKIe0 — Bill Behrens (@WilliamBehrens) September 6, 2021

Heels also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison Roxton Garcia, and Chris Bauer. With a show that's focused on professional wrestling, the cast members endure their share of training. Hawx also talked about how training for Season 2 is much different from Season 1.

"Season 1, we were kind of locked inside of a bubble because of Covid," Hawx explained. "Season 2, it opened up a little bit and people were in and out, and so schedules weren't... Everybody wasn't necessarily always there and always available because of other projects or just other commitments, and we weren't all locked in together. So the guys really had to work twice as hard this season to keep up. Again, that's where much more respect goes to them because of the work that they had to put in for it."

Hawx continued: "I've been on numerous films, from actions, dramas, comedies, with everybody under the sun, if you look at my resume. But to see the work that these guys put in on the wrestling on the back end, I really wish people from the outside could see that, because I really think it would give these guys a much bigger respect factor from the whole world because it's difficult. I mean, I couldn't explain really how difficult it was, and these guys pull it off. And you'll see in Season 2 of Heels."