'Heels' Star Alison Luff Uses Two Words to Describe Season 2 (Exclusive)

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the second season of the hit series Heels has premiered on the Starz app. And it looks like Season 2 of the professional wrestling series will take a deep dive into the characters and their journeys to the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Alison Luff, who plays Staci Spade in Heels, and she used two words to describe the new season.

"Redemption and consequences," Luff exclusively told PopCulture. "Season 2, I think, does a really, really great job of explaining why people are the way they are. It starts to unfold people's pasts a little bit more, starts to delve deeper into the relationships of all the characters more. So anything you loved about the relationships of Season 1, you get in Season 2, but you also get the consequences of everything that everybody went through in Season 1. It just dives into these characters deeper. I really think it showcases the women of the DWL more. There's so many great characters in this show that it's great to have a second season to explore all the characters deeper because you can only do so much in eight episodes."

(Photo: Starz)

Season 1 didn't end well for Staci and she and her husband Jack (Stephen Amell) and not on the same wavelength. Staci believes Jack is not spending enough time with the family due to him being caught up running the DWL. Luff explained why she supports Staci as she fights with Jack.

"I like to defend Staci and say that she wasn't punishing him," she explained. "She's just holding him accountable to his actions. In Season 2, she continues to do that. I think any strong relationship does that. I don't think confrontation is bad in relationships. I think it's all about how you handle confrontation, how you communicate through that and she is big on that. She stands her ground and she definitely holds him accountable. In Season 2, you get to see them work through and navigate the rocky area that they're in, but again, they have a strong relationship because they do hold each other accountable."

Staci is one of the few characters on the show who doesn't get involved in the ring. But does watching actors like Amell, Alexander Ludwig and Kelli Berglund compete in the ring make Luff want to take a clothesline? "Watching them inspires me to work out, so I work out with them," Luff said. "That's about as good as it gets. I enjoy working out with them and training with them, but the ring stuff? I wouldn't mind getting on the mic and talking s— a little bit, but other than that, I don't know if I need to get clotheslined. I don't know about that."

The Season 2 premiere of Heels will debut linear on Starz on Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air every Friday, and the finale will premiere on Sept. 15.