'Heels' Season 2 Gets Official Release Date on Starz

The second season of the professional wrestling series Heels finally has a release date. On Friday, Starz announced that Heels Season will premiere on Friday, July 28 at midnight ET on the Starz app. The series that stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will also debut on linear on Starz on Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Heels Season 2 "begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing," the synopsis states. "Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack (Amell) and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace (Ludwig) leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, meanwhile rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully comes calling."

At long last, @HeelsSTARZ has a season 2 premiere date! @EW has first look photos and a preview from showrunner #MikeOMalley: https://t.co/5ISNJuWIc9 pic.twitter.com/36ymxMM4mM — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) May 11, 2023

Heels also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliot, and Joel Murray. The show will also feature All Elite Wrestling star and WWE alum CM Punk, his wife and former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (ring name AJ Lee), Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman."

Mike O'Malley stars in Heels and is also the showrunner and executive producer. He spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Season 2 and explained why it will premiere nearly two years after Season 1 made its debut. "We completed production on July 1st of last year," he said. "Then we had an extensive post-production period because we had some visual effects. One of the things I love about Starz is how much time and thought they put into everything. We finished post-production in January. There was no issue in terms of the creative. I think there are attending issues with Lionsgate and Starz, who are both in business on this [show], and they're separating from one another. We didn't do any rewriting. We didn't do any reshooting. Starz, they like to launch one or two shows a quarter, and they decided that summertime is the best for this show. There was nothing nefarious, nobody got injured."