HBO Show Canceled After 3 Seasons

HBO has officially canceled Painting with John, according to series creator and host John Lurie. On Wednesday, John announced on social media that the series will not be renewed again. He thanked fans and said that he never expected the show to get as far as it did in the first place.

"I am sad about it, but it is a miracle that it ever happened at all. Thanks to HBO, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman, Erik Mockus, Nesrin Wolf and AnnMary James. Show is still on Max if you haven't seen it," Lurie wrote. When asked to confirm the cancellation, a spokesperson for HBO gave a statement to Variety saying: "John Lurie is a singular artist whose wide range of talent speaks for itself. Among so many other things, we fell in love with his gift for storytelling and his ability to take us on such a vivid and surprising journey. We loved working together with him on 3 incredible seasons of Painting with John."

I am sorry to say that season 3 of Painting with John will be the last. I am sad about it, but it is a miracle that it ever happened at all.

Thanks to HBO, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman, Erik Mockus, Nesrin Wolf and AnnMary James.

Show is still on Max if you haven’t seen it. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) August 16, 2023

Painting with John is an unscripted comedy series that was originally billed as essentially a fireside chat with Lurie himself. The earliest advertisements put it at odds with Bob Ross, with Lurie joking that not everyone can or should paint, and that his work is not happy or relaxing. The show also starred Nesrin Wolf and Ann Mary James as it went on.

Lurie, now 70 years old, is a multi-disciplinary artist known for playing in the jazz ensemble The Lounge Lizards and composing music for TV and flim. He is also an actor, producer and director. Painting with John is a reference to his 1991 TV series Fishing with John where Lurie took famous guests out on fishing expeditions. At first every episode seemed to resemble the average fishing show on sports channels, but they would soon collapse into ruminations, jokes and supernatural fantasies.

Painting with John premiered in February 2021 with six episodes, followed by six more episodes in February 2022 and six more in June 2023. All three were relatively well-received by critics. Lurie worked with executive producers Adam McKay and Todd Schulman, producers Wolf and Matt Dwyer and editor Erik Mockus. The show is streaming now on Max and is not available in a physical form. Fishing with John was released on DVD by The Criterion Collection in 1999.