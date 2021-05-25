'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Season 3 Officially Coming

✖

HBO has officially renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show for Season 3. WarnerMedia's premium cable outlet announced Monday that the fan-favorite Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series will be returning for another season. The renewal announcement was shared just days ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on Friday.

Confirming the renewal, Amy Gravitt, executive vp HBO comedy programming, praised creator, writer, and star Robin Thede for continuing to "break new ground in the world of sketch comedy." Gravitt said Thede "delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we're looking forward to seeing where Robin, [executive producer] Issa Rae and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in season three." In her own statement, Thede said she "I can't wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see." She added that she sees the series "as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully-realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today's premiere comedians."

See, see, see! 👀#ABLSS has officially been renewed for SEASON 3! pic.twitter.com/BD90ik1xmp — A Black Lady Sketch Show (@BlackLadySketch) May 24, 2021

At this time, further details about the upcoming season have not been released. Both Season 1 and the currently-airing Season 2 ran for six episodes each. It is unclear if Season 3 will continue with this episode count. A potential premiere date also hasn't yet been teased. The renewal doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as A Black Lady Sketch Show has been met with critical success. The series earned three Primetime Emmys nominations last year for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Directing for a Variety Series and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Angela Bassett.

Initially premiering in August of 2019, A Black Lady Sketch Show is described as a narrative series "set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests." Season 2 of the series has starred Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Laci Mosley, and Skye Townsend. Guest stars have included Rae, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Skai Jackson, Ayesha Curry, Omarion, and Kim Wayans.

A Black Lady Sketch Show airs its Season 2 finale on Friday, May 28. All episodes of the series are available for streaming on HBO Max. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest renewal and cancellation news!