HBO Max Reveals First Trailer for ‘The Pitt’ Season 2

It’s almost time to scrub back in at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of The Pitt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning medical drama premieres on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the 15-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the season finale on Thursday, April 16. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

Play video

The new season will take place approximately 10 months after the events of Season 1, and will be set over the Fourth of July weekend. From the looks of the trailer, that won’t be the only thing keeping the ED on its toes. With old faces, new faces, and the hospital moving to analog as the computer systems shut down, there will be a lot going on in just one shift.

Led by Noah Wyle, the ensemble cast consists of Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi. Shawn Hatosy guest stars, while the recurring cast includes Lawrence Robinson, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson. Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, and Jeff Kober are recurring guest stars.

Dr. Robby and his three protégés receive three ambulances in the bay. (Warrick Page/HBOMAX)

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt received 13 Emmy nominations and won five of them, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Wyle. LaNasa and Hatosy took home Emmys as well for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Guest Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Gemmill serves as executive producer alongside John Wells, Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

The Pitt premiered in January and became an instant hit, so much so that the series was renewed for Season 2 just a month after it premiered. It’s received much praise from healthcare workers for its accurate portrayal. Additionally, Season 1 has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Season 2 has a similar score. The new season of The Pitt premieres on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.