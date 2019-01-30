‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Victoria Pedretti Joins ‘You’ Season 2

Netflix knows how to keep it all in the family, so they are pulling in actress Victoria Pedretti from their hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House and adding her to the cast of their newest romantic thriller, You.

According to EW, Pedretti — who played the adult version of Eleanor “Nell” Crain Vance in Netlfix’s Hill House — will be the new female lead in You.

Her character is named Love Quinn, “an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store.”

The outlet notes that Quinn “is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life. She is also tending to a deep grief, and when she meets Joe Goldberg, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.”

You showrunner Sera Gamble opened up to EW about the choice to cast Pedretti, explaining that her role on Hill House was a big part of why they wanted her.

“It is very f—ing cool that Victoria is playing this role,” she said. “I binged Hill House, and she was incredible. And then a couple of days later, [You executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] sent an email asking, ‘Have you seen Hill House? Have you seen Victoria Pedretti, wouldn’t she make a perfect Love?’ Leave it to Greg to put that together.”

Gamble then went on to describe the character that Pedretti will be playing, saying that, “like her name,” Love Quinn is “very warm and there is a carefree aspect to her spirit that really comes from the fact that she has constructed a life for herself that’s about being in the moment and doing what she loves every day.”

“In that way, she’s very very different than the woman that you got to know in season one, Beck, who was ambitious and driven as a writer and also as a young person in a social circle that had a certain kind of status,” she continued. “Beck had been quite aware of her social media presence, and Love is extremely disinterested in all of that.”

Finally, Gamble dropped some clues as to what fans can expect to see when You returns for its second season, revealing that Penn Badgley‘s bookworm-stalker will be heading out to California, which is where he meets Quinn.

“To me, Love embodies the best of Los Angeles. Joe is not moving to LA because he f—ing loves the West Coast. He’s a New Yorker and he has bought the party line on how terrible L.A. is and when he gets here, very little dissuades him from his initial opinion,” she said. “But I personally have been in L.A. since I was a teenager and it’s this beautiful patchwork city that I truly adore.”

“This show is an opportunity to illuminate an L.A. that maybe a lot of people haven’t seen that goes beyond the Hollywood sign and Love is part of that,” Gamble added. “She’s a Los Angeles native. She has really absorbed the best of the city and she’s really artistic with the way that she lives her life.”

Season 1 of You is now streaming on Netflix.