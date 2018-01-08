Harvey Weinstein Accusers Claim They Weren’t Invited to Golden Globes

Several women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, claim they were not invited to the Golden Globes.

Argento said on Twitter that she supports the “Time’s Up” movement to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, but was not invited to the Golden Globes. She said she was also not approached to sign a letter to show her support, Page Six notes.

“I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the Golden Globes: nobody asked my opinion about #TimesUp or to sign the letter. I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes,” the actress wrote.

Argento also voiced support for McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape. Argento, McGowan and Annabella Sciorra, who have all accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, got together for Thanksgiving in November.

“No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence,” Argento wrote. “Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die.”

“And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy,” McGowan added.

Rosanna Arquette, who has also accused Weinstein, confirmed she wasn’t invited. Sciorra, Daryl Hannah and Mira Sorvino also weren’t invited, according to Arquette.

Arquette’s sister, Patricia Arquette, said it was “not cool.”

Sorvino thanked Patricia Arquette for her support.

Argento added that Weinstein’s alleged victims weren’t invited because “victims aren’t glamorous enough.”

Back in December, McGowan called the actresses who planned to wear black “hypocrites.” In January, she started working on a five-part docuseries for E! Network.