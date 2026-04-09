‘Happy’s Place’: Jane Lynch is Back When Bobbie and Gabby Try to Sell Val Happy’s House in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jane Lynch is back in this week’s Happy’s Place, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Emotional Real Estate,” airing on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on NBC, “When Bobbie struggles to find the perfect buyers for Happy’s house, Gabby has the solution: her mother Val.”

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“Steve convinces Emmett that he should be dressing much nicer for his upcoming date with Monica,” the logline continues. In the clip, Lynch is back as Gabby’s narcissistic mother, Val, and she’s already proving to be difficult after going to a house with Gabby and Bobbie. The two show off a new home for Val. As if Val’s dislike wasn’t already obvious, Bobbie listing off cons such as drafts and termites does not help.

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Fans first met Val in Episode 13 of Season 2, “A New Chapter,” which aired on March 20. Gabby’s stories of her mother definitely reflected the kind of person she was and still is, even if Val didn’t come off that way because of her personality. The end of the episode saw Gabby admitting she wants to have an actual relationship with her mom, telling her to stay in town for a bit. While it seemed like things could be different, Lynch told PopCulture.com the hard truth.

“Nothing will change. Where, and the who, and the what will change. But what goes on, nothing changes,” she said. “Her mother’s not gonna change. Gabby’s going to keep going to that well, and then she’s not gonna be getting water ever.”

Pictured: (l-r) Jane Lynch as Val, Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Lynch was not lying, because from the looks of the clip, it’s not going to be easy trying to move Val in. It’s definitely been entertaining seeing Lynch on Happy’s Place and finally getting that Val and Gabby dynamic that fans have been hearing about. And the chaos is continuing in this week’s episode.

The new episode of Happy’s Place on Friday is being pushed back a tad due to the NBCNews Special Report: Artemis II Splashdown, but not by much. Watch the exclusive sneak peek above and tune in to a new episode of Happy’s Place on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, rather than 8 p.m. for East Coast viewers. Those on the West Coast will still get the new episode at 8 p.m. PT. There are only a few episodes left in Season 2, so the show is definitely going out with a bang to wrap things up before Season 3.