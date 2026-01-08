‘Happy’s Place’ Adds 2 Sitcom Stars to Guest Cast

Happy’s Place is kicking off the new year with some new guest stars.

The Reba McEntire-led NBC comedy has added two more sitcom stars to the growing roster.

According to Variety, Glee star Jane Lynch and Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet have both signed on to guest star in upcoming episodes. Lynch has been tapped to play Valerie, the mother of Melisa Peterman’s Gabby, who visits her daughter for the first time and reveals an “unexpected secret.” As for Stonestreet, he will play Russell Peabody III, an “unconventional therapist” who attempts to help Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belisa Escobedo) resolve their conflicts.

Lynch is best known for her role as Sue Sylvester on Fox’s musical dramedy Glee for all six seasons from 209 to 2015. She most recently had a recurring role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building as Sazz Pataki and voices Aunt Dirt in the animated Fox series The Great North. Additional credits include Wreck-It-Ralph, A Mighty Wind, Paul, Flower of the Dawn, The Conners, Velma, Hot White Heist 2, American Dad!, The Bystanders, and Harriet the Spy. She also hosts The Weakest Link.

Stonestreet, meanwhile, is known as Cameron Tucker on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, starring in all 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. Recent credits include Al in Dexter: Resurrection and Magnus Antas a.k.a. The Mad Santa in The Santa Clauses. He can also be seen in The Loft, Almost Famous, The Secret Life of Pets, American Auto, You’re Not a Monster, Sofia the First, Confirmation, and Bad Teacher.

Happy’s Place is set to return from its midseason break on Friday, Jan. 16. The series, in its second season, centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her late father’s tavern, only to find out her partner is the sister she never knew about. Season 2 has already seen some fun guest stars, even having a Taxi reunion late last year before the break with Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane. SNL alum Cheri Oteri also guest starred and will be returning for a few more episodes, while JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be appearing later this season, reuniting with Reba co-stars McEntire and Peterman.

Additional information on Lynch and Stonestreet’s episodes has not been revealed, but fans will be able to look forward to their appearances in the near future. New episodes of Happy’s Place return on Friday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.