Miley Cyrus Misses out on ‘Hannah Montana’ Reunion

Sweet niblets!

Disney Channel saw a major reunion this week, as Hannah Montana cast members Mitchel Musso, Emily Osment, Jason Earles and Moises Arias reunited at Mercado restaurant in Hollywood on Thursday. Lucky for fans, the actors shared plenty of snaps from the get-together on social media.

Musso shared a set of photos of the group with the simple caption, “Great caption,” while Osment posted one of the same snaps Musso did with some heartfelt words attached.

“Twice in one week! 2018 has brought a lot of old friends back into my life and I am so grateful for the comfort of those who have known me so long. Love these boys,” she wrote, adding that the group was missing Miley Cyrus, who played the show’s titular character.

“Obviously missing our girl! Hope all you HM fans know after all these years we still come back to each other and talk about how much fun we had growing up together in front of the world during the most awkward stage of life and we couldn’t have done it without all of you tuning in. Thank you for sticking with us. We love you.”

The show ran on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011 and instantly became a fan favorite, launching the cast’s careers and creating a superstar out of Cyrus.

While Cyrus wasn’t able to attend the get-together, she did respond to Osment’s post on Twitter, writing, “Miss you ! Wish I could’ve been with my “family” to celebrate …. love you so much.”

Cyrus is currently in Australia, hence why she wasn’t at the reunion, which Earles mentioned in his own post. “So much love for these people,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #FamForever #MileyIsInAustralia and #MileyLoveFromLA.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel