Halloween TV Schedule Serves up a Lot of Treats

Halloween is tomorrow, and while you may be stocked up on candy ready to be passed out and may even have a costume of your own picked out and ready to be worn, who’s to say that you can’t stay inside and keep the candy for yourself? This year’s lineup of Halloween TV gives you more than enough options to make staying on your couch a tempting enough idea. So maybe forego the costume, grab the bowl of candy, and trick or treat on the couch with some these Halloween treats.

AMC

AMC FearFest 2017 is serving up the scariest horror movies for viewers on Halloween. The Halloween franchise is taking center stage this year, the series of movies playing all day on Halloween.

October 30:

4:00 AM ET – Return to House on Haunted Hill

9:00 AM ET – Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

11:00 AM ET – Halloween II

1:30 PM ET – Halloween

3:30 PM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

5:30 PM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

7:30 PM ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

9:30 PM ET – Halloween

11:30 PM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

October 31:

1:30 AM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3:30 AM ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Micahel Myers

9:00 AM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11:00 AM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

1:00 PM ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

3:00 PM ET – Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

5:00 PM ET – Halloween II

7:30 PM ET – Halloween

9:30 PM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11:30 PM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

SyFy

If you’re planning on tuning in to SyFy, an assortment of horror movies, new and old, will be playing on October 30. Meanwhile, Halloween day is reserved almost entirely for Nightmare on Elm Street, giving you plenty of reasons to fear going to sleep when the night is over.

October 30:

1:00 AM ET – Joy Ride 2

3:00 AM ET – Joy Ride 3: Roadkill

5:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:30 AM ET – Joy Ride

8:30 AM ET – The Sandman

10:30 AM ET – Truth or Dare

12:30 PM ET – Neverknock

2:30 PM ET – House of the Witch

4:40 PM ET – Stickman

6:30 PM ET – The Six Sense

9:00 PM ET – Texas Chainsaw 3d

11:00 PM ET – Nightbefore

October 31:

1:00 AM ET – John Carpenter

6:00 AM ET – The Twilight Zone

6:30 AM ET – The Sixth Sense

9:00 AM ET – Texas Chainsaw 3D

11:00 AM ET – Nightmare on Elm Street

1:00 PM ET – Nightmare on Elm Street 2

3:00 PM ET – Nightmare on Elm Street 3

5:00 PM ET – Nightmare on Elm Street 4

7:00 PM ET – Nightmare on Elm Street 5

9:00 PM ET – Freddy’s Dead

Freeform

Freeform’s 13 Nights of Halloween rounds itself out with the

Adams Family Values, followed by an all-day marathon of the classic Halloween film Hocus Pocus on Halloween day.

October 30:

6:40 PM ET – Adams Family Values

8:50 PM ET – Hocus Pocus

October 31:

Hocus Pocus Marathon

FX

FX is taking on Halloween by serving viewers paranormal scares with a marathon of the Paranormal Activity movies starting on the morning of October 31. The day ends with the newest episode of American Horror Story.

October 31: