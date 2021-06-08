✖

Hacks Season 2 has officially been ordered at HBO Max, ahead of the hit dramedy's Season 1 finale. HBO announced the plans on Tuesday, securing more episodes of the hilariously off-balance mentor-mentee relationship between fictional comedy icon Deborah Vance (played by Emmy-winner Jean Smart) and 25-year-old comedy outcast Ave (played by comedian Hannah Einbinder). Hacks was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, and it has been widely acclaimed by critics, with the Chicago Sun-Times calling it "instantly addictive" and "bitingly hilarious."

Downs, Aniello, and Statsky issued a joint statement on the renewal news, saying, "We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks -- we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. We are so grateful we get to continue and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told -- that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We're so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can't wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!"

This is not a joke. The queens of comedy are returning for Season 2 of Hacks! #HacksOnHBOMax pic.twitter.com/zb3vsL1WDf — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 8, 2021

Smart offered comment as well, saying, "I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!'" Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's Head of Original Content, also issued a statement on the show's Season 2 renewal, expressing the network's excitement at seeing the show continue. "We knew immediately that Lucia, Paul and Jen brought us a winner," Aubrey said. "We couldn’t be happier about the tremendous response from our viewers and critics alike, and we salute the executive producers; Jean, Hannah and the rest of the brilliant cast; and our partners at Universal."

Finally, UTV President Erin Underhill added, "We are overjoyed that our partners at HBO Max have renewed Hacks for a second season! It’s been incredible to watch this breakout series redefine generational comedy with the phenomenal Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder expertly sparring to audiences’ delight. Hats off to Lucia, Paul and Jen who each brought their distinct vision to this colorful world of characters. We can’t wait to watch what happens next with Deborah, Ava and the gang in Vegas." Hacks Season 1 ends June 10 with its final two episodes of the season.