Guy Fieri Announces New Food Network Series After Recovering From On-Set Injury

Guy Fieri is opening the gates of Flavortown for a brand-new Food Network series on the heels of his devastating on-set injury.

The network announced Thursday that Fieri’s new competition show, Flavortown Food Fight, will premiere on March 4.

“Long referred to but never before seen, the mythical and delicious Flavortown will be the setting for this multi-round, culinary competition,” according to a press release.

For the “first time,” viewers will be invited inside Flavortown alongside “some of America’s most talented chefs,” who will “showcase their skills in a never-ending list of off-the-hook restaurants that you’ll only find here,” as per a statement from Fieri.

“We’ve been building out this universe for years and I’m stoked to finally invite everybody in!” said the celebrity restaurateur.

In every episode of Flavortown Food Fight, three chefs will test their culinary skills in Flavortown, competing in street food carts, neighborhood spots, fast casual restaurants and fine dining establishments with names inspired by Fieri’s life.

Chefs’ culinary knowledge and technical skills will be put to the test in subsequent rounds of competition, with the winner bringing home up to $200,000 in prize money as well as the right to return to battle against two new chefs the next week.

Fieri, as the Mayor of Flavortown, will announce the theme of each episode alongside his 29-year-old son Hunter, making appearances for some of the challenges. Two guest judges will also weigh in on the contestants’ dishes every week.

It was while he was filming Flavortown Food Fight that Fieri fell down a flight of stairs and tore his quad muscle, necessitating emergency surgery.

“[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox New Digital in November. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen—you know, in 20 years—he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”



The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star was then rushed into surgery to make sure the muscle didn’t “recede,” as he explained, “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

Earlier this month, Fieri told PEOPLE that he is “doing better” amid his recovery and “trying to take it easy.”



“My doctors are all like, ‘We know you want to get after it, but let’s not go back to where we were,’” he continued. “And I’m like, ‘We are never going back to that!’ That was the worst thing I’ve been through in the last 20 years.”

Flavortown Food Fight premieres Wednesday, March 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.