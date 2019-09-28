‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Who Is Having a Baby? Who Proposed?

Grey’s Anatomy returned Thursday night with plenty of dramatic twists and turns, as fans have become accustomed to over the past 16 years. The hour was jam-packed with a handful of surprising plot points, including a proposal and a pregnancy reveal. There was also a big break-up and a dramatic cliffhanger.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 Premiere: “Nothing Left to Cling To”

First up is the pregnancy reveal. Dr. Ameila Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) is possibly expecting a baby.

Near the end of the episode, Amelia visited Carina Deluca (Stefania Spampinato), who was happy to see her. Carina also noticed some changes in Amelia’s physical appearance. Amelia insisted she was just gaining weight and was not expecting. Carina began asking Amelia if her eating habits have really changed since she started dating Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack). Amelia did the math in her head and realized how long it has been since her last period. Amelia realized she might be having a baby.

Amelia has a tough history with pregnancies. She had a baby with her ex-fiance, but the baby was born without a brain, and the baby’s organs were donated to other babies in need. The experience left her with lingering trauma and she did not want children while married to Owen (Kevin McKidd).

“Amelia has a terrible history with pregnancy, it’s true,” Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Guide. “This news is really complicated for her. I don’t think it has to send her into a terrible tailspin, but she definitely has complicated choices to make, choices that are even more complicated than for someone without her particular history.”

Another big moment in “Nothing Left to Cling To” came when Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) proposed to Dr. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) again. It looked like the couple would be going their separate ways after Jo left rehab. Jo even allowed Alex an opportunity to split. But Alex refused to end their relationship.

“I don’t want an out, you hear me,” Alex said. “You offered me an out. You were right. I was scared, so I thought about it and what I know for sure now is I’m a better man with you. I want to be your husband. I want you to be my wife.”

Alex then got down on one knee and told Jo he loves her and asked her to marry him again.

“Yes!” she quickly replied.

Vernoff hinted that there could be another wedding for Alex and Jo after the proposal.

“I’d say there’s potential in that proposal,” she told TV Guide.

Elsewhere in the season premiere, Jackson (Jessie Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) broke up. It ended with a big cliffhanger involving Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), whose medical license is in jeopardy during an investigation into insurance fraud.

“Meredith is, sort of, stunned in that moment and taken off guard,” Vernoff said. “As the reality of the stakes escalate and become more real for her, for sure, this is not an easy journey for her.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

