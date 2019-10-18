‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ‘Station 19’ Star Barrett Doss Speaks out on ‘Surprise’ Crossover Relationship

Station 19‘s Barrett Doss has played a big part in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, and the circumstances behind her storyline were a surprise for her too. The ABC medical drama introduced the latest crossover romance with the firefighter-centered spinoff series during the Season 16 premiere, after Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) broke up. Jackson had an almost instant attraction to Vic (Doss), and their flirty interactions escalated into a steamy hookup in Episode 3.

Doss opened up about finding out about the exciting storyline, as well as how she hopes the relationship will evolve when the firefighter drama returns in 2020.

“It was a total surprise to me! I think that it’s a really interesting pairing actually, and I’m as excited as everyone else is to see where it goes,” Doss told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Thursday’s episode.

“Coming off of last season for [Station 19], I didn’t know what was next for Vic. Her story — through the end of our season — had sort of wrapped itself up and I didn’t know what was going to be next for her, and I was really excited to see that there was something new on the horizon as far as storylines go,” she added. “I was surprised to see that it was a romance, but I was also excited at the possibility of showing a different side of her, a different way of dealing with the trauma that she had experienced.”

The actress teased Station 19 might address the relationship from Vic’s point of view, including her feelings about moving on after the death of her ex almost fiancé Ripley.

“I’m excited for when Station 19 picks up again and you get to see Vic’s experience of this relationship from her point of view, if that is where it’s going,” she said. “I think we do get to see more of how she’s dealing with the loss of Ripley in context to Station 19. And then, how this experience with Jackson has taken her by surprise. Whether or not it actually continues, we don’t know yet; I don’t even know yet.”

Episode 3 featured an awkward encounter between Maggie and Vic when they ran into each other. Doss teased the complicated relationship will continue to be explored in upcoming episodes.

“They do have an awkward relationship, a pretty complicated relationship and I would love to see where that could lead between these two women who are so different and have all of this interconnection between them,” she told ET. “Of course, Maggie literally declaring Ripley’s time of death and on top of that, Vic dating her ex. So I think there’s going to be a lot of really interesting complications coming for them, but yeah, I can’t say too much more about it.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 will return in 2020.