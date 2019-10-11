‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Significant Character Fired After Tense Confrontation

Miranda Bailey’s choices claimed another victim on Grey’s Anatomy! The latest episode of the long-running medical drama saw another beloved doctor get fired from Grey Sloan Memorial after pledging their allegiance to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fired the titular character and fellow originals Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) after they were caught in an insurance fraud scheme, and the decision sent shockwaves throughout the hospital’s staff.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 3: “Reunited”

Thursday’s new episode saw as Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) settled into her new role as an attending general surgeon. Her new job kicked off with a complicated case when one of Meredith’s patients arrived for a long-scheduled surgery, demanding to be operated on by the award-winning surgeon.

Bailey refuses to let Meredith return to the O.R. even for that one case, which frustrates the patient, Jo and Dr. Dahlia Qadri (Sophia Ali). The young resident seems visibly frustrated with Jo’s promotion and continually doubts she can pull off a Meredith-level surgery.

Jo eventually comes up with a compromise to make everyone happy. She comes up with the idea of having Meredith assist in the surgery via FaceTime so she can advise Jo and Qadri as they work on the patient, with Bailey monitoring the situation close by.

During the procedure, Qadri and Jo butt heads as the young resident hesitates during some of the surgery’s most challenging moments. Meredith is confident in Jo’s abilities and training, but the young doctor appears to panic when a complication arises.

Jo takes a moment to concentrate, which causes Qadri to doubt her judgment but Jo shuts her down quickly and tells her to either shut up or leave the room. She then comes up with the solution to the complication almost in unison with Meredith, and the surgery is a complete success.

After the surgery, Bailey runs into Qadri outside of the O.R. and the pair share a heated conversation. Qadri tells Bailey Meredith Grey was the only reason she, as well as many other surgical trainees, signed up to work at Grey Sloan Memorial. She criticizes Bailey for making the choice and tells her off for her decision to fire three of her best and most beloved surgeons.

Bailey responds without losing her cool, firing the young surgical resident on the spot before walking away.

We hope this is isn’t the last we see of Dr. Qadri. Hopefully, Alex has a spot for her at Pac North so we can see more of her after the outburst. With many doctors feeling the same way as she did about Meredith’s firing, it seems the drama is just beginning over at Grey Sloan Memorial.

What did you think of Qadri’s firing? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.