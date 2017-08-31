‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals How Next Season Will Be Different

The upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be taking on a different tone than recent seasons according to Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the ABC series.

“It’s funnier, it’s sexier, it’s lighter,” Gianniotti, 28, said while speaking with TVLine. “We’re going to have fun this season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He says that the ABC drama has “been dreary for a long time,” but this is going to change.

“There’s just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun. Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we’re going to explore what that dynamic is like.”

While there may be lighter, happier times on the way at Grey Sloan Memorial, there are still going to be the tearjerker moments.

“You’re still going to need the tissue box every Thursday,” Gianniotti says, “because our guest stars are going to be coming in with new [medical] problems and crazy hospital scenarios.”

Gianniotti’s comments echoed the same sentiment that series star Jessica Capshaw shared when speaking with E! News.

“We did a table read for both the first and second episodes, and they are righteously hysterical,” she said. “They’re so much fun and very sort of going back to first and second season Grey’s. It’s very funny. It’s very irreverent and funny and sort of on its side. I think it’s what you remember and love about the beginning of the original group.”

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.