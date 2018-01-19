‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Show Love for ‘One Tree Hill’ Star’s Guest Appearance

One Tree Hill fans were thrilled to see one of its stars on Grey’s Anatomy.

Bethany Joy Lenz, known for playing the role of Haley Scott on the WB/CW drama, stopped by Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital Thursday to play Jenny, fiancee to Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison), Dr. Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) abusive ex-husband.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joy Lenz celebrated her guest stint on the show with an Instagram post.

During the winter premiere, Wilson tries to help Jenny escape Stadler’s grasp by telling her about her own abuse in his hands. Sadly, Jenny tells on Wilson and ignores her warning, although her facial expressions showed viewers there’s more to the story.

Joy Lenz is booked for several episodes this season, meaning Stadler and Jenny will be sticking around for a while.

Fans of the actress expressed their joy and horror seeing her in the arm of a man with an abusive history, on Twitter.

@BethanyJoyLenz I have missed you on television. I hope there is more coming in the future. Nice to see you again. #GreysAnatomy #BethanyRocks — Melisa Vickery (@MCVICKERY) January 19, 2018

So happy to see @BethanyJoyLenz on #GreysAnatomy!! Hopefully this is the beginning of a friendship between Jenny and Jo. — Aimee Harris (@aimz1108) January 19, 2018

what is @BethanyJoyLenz doing in #GreysAnatomy ?!?! I can’t picture her with anyone other than Nathan #OneTreeHill — ˗ˏˋellieˊˎ˗ (@ellie_xo14) January 19, 2018