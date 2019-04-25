‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing NFL Draft Instead

Grey’s Anatomy fans will be going without their favorite show this week, as ABC will be putting their beloved TGIT lineup on hold to air the NFL Draft.

The long-running ABC medical drama, along with spinoff series Station 19 and legal drama For the People, will be taking Thursday off in order to make room for ABC’s full coverage of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, held for the very first time in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Swift fans might also want to tune in for the coverage of the sports moment, as the singer teased on her Instagram Thursday — on the eve of the release of her mysterious new single — that she will sit down with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts during the broadcast to give fans another clue about her new era.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its last batch of episodes of Season 15 on Thursday, May 2, starting with a new high-stakes crossover with Station 19.

The Grey’s episode, titled “What I Did For Love,” will find Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Levi (Jake Borelli) working together to treat fire chief Ripley (Brett Tucker) after his last-second collapse at the flower shop at the end of last week’s episode of the firefighter drama.

The episode will also have plenty of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) drama, as the episode description teases the surgeon will make a call that could “jeopardize her career” as she works with a family seeking asylum in the U.S.

The episode also teased Jo (Camilla Luddington) will be learning a hard lesson during the episode, does this mean her actions after finding out the truth about her biological family with lead to her losing her job?

The crossover event will continue at 9 p.m. ET on Station 19. “Always Ready” will see the squad continue to reel from the events of the coffee beanery fire, which ultimately led to Chief Ripley’s hospitalization. As he faces his life-threatening condition, the squad will be dealing with another life-threatening situation, assuring fans’ blood pressures will stay high throughout the episode.

Fans will also look for a hopeful resolution to Ripley and Vic’s (Barrett Doss) cliffhanger, where she proposed to her boyfriend after he almost lost in life during the fire, asking him to meet her at their favorite breakfast place with his decision. Sadly, the fire chief collapsed outside the flower shop before he could tell his romantic partner he was ready to spend the rest of his life with her.

Will Chief Ripley survive is visit to Grey Sloan Memorial? Will Meredith face permanent consequences for her choices? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Station 19 at 9 p.m. ET.