‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kim Raver Returns in Thursday Night’s Episode

After a rather bizarre appearance in the season 15 premiere, Grey’s Anatomy will be welcoming back Teddy Altman seemingly for good during Thursday’s new episode.

Teddy (Kim Raver) was last seen during the season premiere when she meant to tell Owen (Kevin McKidd) she was pregnant with his child, only to find him having recently gotten back together with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and now raising a foster baby and his drug addict teenage mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fearing her news would do more harm than good — and also a little erratic from her long flight to Seattle and helping Bailey (Chandra Wilson) with a surgery – Teddy decides to just go back to Germany and pretend the whole thing never happened. She is stopped, however, by a pregnancy complication that forces her to tell Maggie (Kelly McCreary) her secret.

Teddy makes Maggie promise to keep doctor-patient confidentiality and keep the secret of her pregnancy from Owen and Amelia, and fans see Maggie struggle with the secret for quite some time.

Maggie reaches a breaking point during the latest Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover, when she is overcome with emotion after a dying patient’s son is kept in the dark about his mother’s true condition. Maggie is also dealing with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who after almost proposing to her and then saying “I love you” for the first time during the premiere, announces that he would be taking a temporary sabbatical from the hospital to process his emotions following a near-death experience.

The pressure finally gets to Maggie, and during the final moments of “Momma Knows Best,” she tells Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) about Teddy’s secret.

In Thursday’s episode, titled “Everyday Angel,” Meredith will be meeting up with Teddy to try and convince her to talk to Owen and break the news once and for all, though she will clearly need convincing, as she is probably still freaking out about expecting a baby in the first place.

“What I do know is that you do need to talk to him [Owen],” Meredith says in a sneak peek of the new episode. “Because the longer you keep this a secret, the worst it gets for everybody.”

Raver has been upgraded to series regular for season 15, after making several guest appearances on the show during season 14. She previously was a regular on Grey’s Anatomy starting in season 6 before she left the series at the end of season 8.

Will Teddy listen to Meredith’s advice and finally tell Owen about the baby? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.