‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Justin Chamber’s Exit Is ‘Going to Be Interesting,’ According to Star Jake Borelli

Grey’s Anatomy is set to have a new look when it returns from its midseason finale back on Nov. 21. As previously revealed earlier in the year, Justin Chamber’s role on the show had come to an end. He had served as a regular on the series for 15 years before stepping away. During the last episode before the break, the show didn’t feature Chamber’s character, explaining that he had left the hospital to take care of his sick mother.

Moving forward in the second half of this season and in future seasons, fans of the show will have to get used to his absence, including the cast. Fellow series star, Jake Borelli, knows it’ll be hard for the fans, but is ready to see where the series moves on from here, noting that the thing with this show is that “people come and go” and that that’s “the hard part.”

“You know, Alex Karev, the character, has been a massive part of the show for so long, so it’s going to be interesting being in the hospital without that force,” he said while attending Pre-SAG awards celebration. “So we’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”

Speaking with Page Six, Chamber spoke about his surprise exit from the show. He revealed that he is eager to get on with the next chapter in his life and is looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship.”

“Anyways, Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride,” he said. “Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it’s a big chunk of your life.”

He went more in-depth in an interview with Deadline after news of his departure surfaced. He sent his thanks to the cast of the show and all of the original members, including Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers told Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005 and is currently in its 16th season. The medical drama remains one of the most highly-rated shows on cable television and serves as one of the biggest series that ABC has ever produced.