‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jo’s Behavior Sparks Concern Among Fans

Jo (Wilson) Karev is back at work on Grey’s Anatomy, but the revelations about her past are still weighing heavily on the beloved character.

During “Head Over High Heels,” the doctor returned to Grey Sloan Memorial for the first time since she assisted in treating a sexual assault victim, so soon after finding out she herself was born as a result of her mother’s sexual assault.

Early in the episode Alex (Justin Chambers) interrupts a conversation between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to let them know that his wife is finally back at work, but they cannot make a big deal about it.

“She’s not O.K. and I don’t know why. Just don’t be Bailey about it please,” Alex begs Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) supervisor, warning her about Jo’s mental state.

A disheveled-looking Jo joins the group and Bailey says nothing, as instructed, which only makes things worse.

Jo is like a zombie I feel so bad ☹️ #GreysAnatomy — Lexi (@PrincssLex) April 19, 2019

Fans of the long-running medical drama took to Twitter to share their concerns about Jo’s behavior, while empathizing with her pain.

“Unfortunately, Alex can’t really help fix Jo’s feelings about what happened,” one user commented.

Later, Alex opens up about what has been going on to Meredith, revealing he fears Jo might be going crazy as his past love interests did. However, Meredith puts a stop to his concerns.

“She’s not broken… She isn’t Izzie, or Ava… she’s not broken. And neither are you. She’s going through something,” Meredith says. “She’s been through worse and come out the other side fine. She’s just not ready to talk about it yet.”

Jackson (Jesse Williams) tries to talk to Jo during the episode, suggesting she have a change of pace by working with him on his research and take a break from her work with Bailey.

Jackson continues to push Jo to open up until she lashes out at him. Jo says that she regrets looking into her past and ruining her life, but Jackson says that her life has not changed. Her husband is still by her side and she is still working her dream job.

Jo says she cannot talk to Alex about what happened because it will not help her. Jackson ten admits Meredith was the one who asked him to approach her. He then confronts her for coming to work drunk.

“You’re still drunk. I can smell it.. you’re in a lot of pain. You’re trying to numb it… I’m telling you, you’re going to ruin your life,” Jackson says.

However, Jo walks away and he tells her that if she comes into work drunk again things will not go well.

“I really want Jo to talk to someone. It doesn’t have to Alex or Mer but someone to help her digest it properly,” another Twitter user commented.

“I know Jo’s going through a lot but refusing help and endangering your job is not it. You gotta help yourself girl,” another user wrote.

At the end of the episode, Alex attempts to tell Jo to finally talk to him about what happened. Jo tells him she will talk to him when she is ready and she will leave him if he threatens her again.

Will Jo seek help? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.