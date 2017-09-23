Episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ May Feature a Terrifying Clown Following Success of ‘IT’

Grey's Anatomy has been known to shock audiences with twisted storylines, but an upcoming milestone episode of the ABC medical drama is seeing a plot inspired by one of fall's early blockbuster hits.

TV Line's Michael Ausiello reports that for the landmark 300th episode of the Shonda Rhimes series, may just feature its own version of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

"With IT breaking box office records, I'm hearing rumblings that the Krista Vernoff-penned outing — which bears the Hamilton-esque title 'Who Dies, Who Lives, Who Tells Your Story' — may feature a frightening, possibly dangerous clown," Ausiello said.

Season 14 starts Sept. 28 with a two-hour premiere, but its 300th episode, which will be this season's seventh is said to be written by the series' regular writer and producer, Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

"It will be big," Allen told TV Line, without sharing any more details.

Grey's Anatomy has been seeing plenty of changes ahead of its season 14 premiere. Earlier this month, it was announced that Dr. Ben Warren will be a series regular on the show's upcoming unnamed spinoff series.

Ben, played by actor Jason George shocked fans over the summer with the news, but opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the new change.

"I'm looking forward to finding out [what happens to Warren]," George said. "We've already established that Ben is a little bit of an adrenaline junkie. He likes his action. He's calm under pressure. I'm looking forward to seeing how they make this transition."

"He's going to get into some mess, and I'm also pretty certain that his wife [Miranda Bailey] is not going to like it very much — that she's not going to be a fan of [him] running into fires," the 45-year-old actor added, joking, "Some women dig the firefighters."

