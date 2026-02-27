‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Honors Eric Dane With Touching Video Tribute

Grey’s Anatomy honored late star Eric Dane with a touching video tribute on Thursday following the actor’s death earlier this month at the age of 53.

The end of the latest episode of the ABC medical drama featured a montage of some of the most iconic moments of Dane’s character, Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, set to Tommee Profitt and Fleurie’s cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”

In loving memory of Eric Dane. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ly5158927s — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 27, 2026

“In loving memory of Eric Dane,” the official Grey’s Anatomy social media accounts captioned a post of the montage.

Dane’s Grey’s character was a breakout role for the actor, who played the surgeon for seven seasons before Sloan’s tragic death in a plane crash during the show’s ninth season in 2013.



On Feb. 19, Dane’s family announced that he had died, 10 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” Dane’s family, which includes estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, said in a statement at the time, as per the Associated Press.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the statement continued. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

The following day, Dane’s longtime Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Patrick Dempsey, reflected on the loss of his friend during an interview with Virgin Radio UK.

“He was the funniest man,” Dempsey said of his time working on the ABC drama with Dane. “He’s such a joy to work with, and I want to just remember him in that spirit. Anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly. His first scene was him in all his glory coming out of the bathroom with a towel on looking amazing, making me feel completely out of shape and insignificant.”

“We hit it off because there was never really any competition,” he continued. “It was just this wonderful mutual respect. He’s wickedly intelligent. I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives. The real loss is for us who don’t have him anymore.”