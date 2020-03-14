‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Teases Series Could Have ‘One More Season’ Left

Is the end of Grey’s Anatomy on the horizon? Giacomo Gianniotti thinks it very well might be. While the series premiered back in 2005 and has remained a fan-favorite through 16 seasons, the actor, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, told Us Magazine that he has a hunch that series may end after its upcoming Season 17.

“At the moment, we have one more season locked in and I feel pretty confident that that’s where it’ll end, I think, from the conversations that I’ve had with people,” Gianniotti, revealed. “Then again, the studio and the creatives love the show and want it to go on forever.”

“We have a formula that’s really clear. We are a show that does a lot of political commentary,” the actor continued. “We’ve got real issues and there’s no shortage of issues coming up that need to be talked about. So as far as the writers are concerned, they could write it forever because there’s not enough small people in the world who don’t have a big voice that need a megaphone. We provided that year in and year out.”

He also noted that he has no real idea “what’s going to happen,” but added that “saying next year’s the last year is stupid.”

After Thursday’s episode, which finally revealed the father of Amelia’s (Caterina Scorsone) baby, the show announced it was pausing production temporarily out of concern over coronavirus. The news was announced via a memo given to the show’s cast and crew.

“We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves,” the memo read, in part. “This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.”

On Friday, series star Ellen Pompeo addressed the larger situation in a video to Instagram, where she thanked the healthcare workers who’ve put in countless hours amid the outbreak.

“Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy and none of you have that privilege,” Pompeo said in the clip. “You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.