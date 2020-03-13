'Grey's Anatomy' Finally Reveals the Father of Amelia's Baby

Thursday night's installment of Grey's Anatomy finally answered a question that had been plaguing fans all season: who is the father of Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) baby? While the show has spent much of Season 16 leaving viewers to wonder if Atticus 'Link' (Chris Carmack) or Owen (Kevin McKidd). The most recent episode, "Life on Mars?" finally answered the question.

Warning: spoilers for the Grey's Anatomy episode "Life on Mars?" below.

Amelia first learned about her pregnancy in the Season 16 premiere thanks to a visit with Carina (Stefania Spampinato). At the time, Amelia had broken up with Owen and was currently dating Link. Meanwhile, Owen and Teddy (Kim Raver) were working on a family of their own. In much of the episodes that followed, Amelia believed the father is Link. Though he's excited about the news at first, that feeling doesn't last long.

Though Owen was thought to be in the clear, he's confronted by Teddy with the fact that Amelia's baby might be his, which naturally causes her to question what that means for the future.

However, the answer came definitively after Amelia finally had a paternity test, and broke the news: the baby is Link's. The episode ended with Link's heartfelt proclamation of love to Amelia, where he explains that regardless of who the father was, he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Back in February, showrunner Krista Vernoff told Variety that Amelia had been waiting on finding out who the father was because "She is not going to play by anyone else’s rules." She also added that "she is protecting her own heart and her own pregnancy and her own sanity at whatever cost."

Along with the big baby reveal, Amelia's story was also tied into this week's crossover with its spinoff series, Station 19. Specifically, she breaks the news to Captain Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) that he has an addition to painkillers. "You are using just to get through the morning," she tells him. "You're sick Robert, and it ends with being dead."

Last week's installment also saw the farewell of Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), which drew mixed reactions from the show's loyal fanbase. Star Jesse Williams spoke to Entertainment Tonight to address the character's controversial exit.

"It can't not reverberate," Williams explained. "It's such an incredible, impactful character. I've always said that’s always been one of my favorite characters."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC., immediately following Station 19 at 8 p.m.