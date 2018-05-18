‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Share Mixed Feelings After April and Arizona Exits

Grey’s Anatomy fans knew about April and Arizona’s exit for months, but that didn’t make their final appearance during the season 14 finale any less painful.

The finale, which also saw Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) tie the knot, served as the final appearance for series regulars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw.

The series teased Arizona Robbins’ (Capshaw) exit early in the season as the fetal surgeon noticed her daughter Sofia (Eva Ariel Binder) growing more and more unhappy after moving back to Seattle from New York City to leave with her.

After Sofia starts lashing out, Arizona decides to uproot her life and move to New York so her daughter can be close to other mom Callie (Sara Ramirez). Together with Nicole Herman (Geena Davis), Arizona also agrees to open a women’s health center in the city to provide first-care to mothers, as well as a training facility for doctors to learn about fetal surgery.

During Alex and Jo’s wedding, Arizona says her goodbyes to best friend April and former pediatrics mentee Alex before she headed off on her next adventure.

That really is perfect timing, Alex getting married and Arizona leaving Seattle. Your work isn’t done, but it’s all perfectly tied together #GreysAnatomy — Sarah ❣️ (@Bareillie) May 18, 2018

April’s (Drew) exit was blanketed by mystery.

During the season’s penultimate episode, April got into a life-threatening accident she survived thanks to her co-workers. The hour also revealed the trauma surgeon had reconnected with ex-fiance Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), and the pair had been secretly dating ever since his wife’s death.

As April was busy acting as a wedding planner for Jo and Alex’s wedding, April reveals the reason that takes her away from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Before the ceremony, Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) discuss how after her accident April quit her job to “do the lord’s work.” A reveal that reportedly happened “weeks” before the wedding. After some conversations, and a disastrous failed attempt at a wedding ceremony for Jo and Alex, Grey’s wrapped up Drew’s storyline with Matthew and April getting married in an impromptu ceremony.

Fans spent most of the hour paying tribute to Drew and Capshaw’s characters, thanking the actresses for bringing April and Arizona to life.

So April resign to do the Lord’s work good for you girl #GreysAnatomy #TGIT — CHIN (@Kay07ming) May 18, 2018

April Kepner has survived being transfer from Mercy West to Seattle Grace, being virgin for 28 years, appointed as Chief Resident, ran away from her wedding, being married to Jackson, losing her first baby, middle east, divorce, losing her faith and get it back. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/KKwK4El0Vw — Raras Notoprodjo (@Raraso) May 18, 2018

And also @JessicaCapshaw! I fell in love with Arizona Robbins instantly. She’s had so many ups and downs but Capshaw was masterful with every story arc given to her. I’m glad she (and April) get a happy ending, at least. #GreysAnatomy — Saloni Gajjar (@saloni_g) May 18, 2018

Farewell to Arizona and April. Two characters who truly brought so much love and light and happiness to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. You’ll be missed, dearly. 💕 @JessicaCapshaw @sarahdrew #GreysAnatomy — Chahita (@sincerelyCL) May 18, 2018

I can’t believe she’s truly gone now. Wow. I never thought Arizona would ever leave. I’m sad. I’ll never love a fictional character more. #thankyoujessica #GreysAnatomy — S.J. (@EveryRxseHasIts) May 18, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy shocked fans in early March when news broke that Capshaw and Drew would be exiting the series after season 14.

Despite rumors that the actors were let go because of series lead Ellen Pompeo’s salary increase, executive producer Krista Vernoff assured fans the move was a creative decision.

“The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” Vernof said at the time. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC for its 15th season in fall 2018.