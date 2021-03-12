'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Reeling After Beloved Character's Unexpected Death

Grey's Anatomy fans are reeling after they were forced to say goodbye to a beloved character during the Season 17 midseason premiere. Social media exploded with heartbroken fans following Thursday night's devastating all-new episode, which saw one character meet a tragic end. Warning: This post contained spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 7, "Helplessly Hoping." Serving as a crossover event with Grey's spinoff Station 19, the episode sadly ended with the death Grey Sloan Memorial's vey own Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). DeLuca died on the operating table after he was stabbed while pursuing and attempting to expose a sex trafficker. As Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) worked to save his life, DeLuca drifted in and out of consciousness. Although he once appeared to be on the mend, he took a turn for the worse and was rushed back into emergency surgery for the second time, where he succumbed to his injuries. The death quickly sent shockwaves through the fandom, with many viewers taking to social media to react with mixed emotions. Many were simply heartbroken, devastated to see yet another beloved character met such a tragic end. Keep scrolling to see some of those reactions, and catch up on the aftermath of DeLuca's death when new episodes of Grey's air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HOW DARE YOU DO THIS TO ME AGAIN SHONDA #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/JmZp4OQXFg — Reina🦋Ortiz (@reinaNicholee) March 12, 2021 In the episode, DeLuca appeared on the very beach where Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) dream sequence has been occurring amid her battle with COVID-19. He told Meredith that he doesn't "regret" what he did. "We walk through our lives and we witness atrocities, see homeless people in the street asking for help and we just walk right past them. We see people who can't pay for medicine for their children. We see people beating their kids and say, 'It's none of our business.' We see atrocities on the news every day," he said. "Crimes and cruelties committed by our government, paid for nonetheless by our tax dollars. And what do we do? We just change the channel. We tune it out. Then we go back to work, and we pretend that what we just saw or that article we just read is somehow normal or acceptable."

YOU MEAN TO TELL ME DELUCA DIED FROM A STAB WOUND AND OWEN AND TEDDY WHO ARE REALLY GOOD AT WHAT THEY DO COUOD NOT SAVE HIM MAKE IT MAKE SENSE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/wnjPh93jsU — Reinersmommymilkers😩✋🏼 (@harrys3rdchichi) March 12, 2021 "What you did, Meredith, risking your medical license to save that little girl, that makes sense. And what I did — following that women and not letting her get away with it, not letting her get away, not letting her harm another single human being," he continued. "Yeah, it was dangerous, but it made sense. It's the only thing that made sense. So I don't regret it."

Crying all night and day all because of tonight's episode#GreysAnatomy #GreysxStation19 #greys #greysAnatomy17 @GiacomoKG @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/a8yIPkOSVz — Felcyyyxgreys (@Felcyyy_) March 12, 2021 Towards the end of the episode, DeLuca again appeared on the beach, telling Meredith, "I don't know what happens from here… No matter what happens, I want you to know that I've never felt seen the way you saw me. I've never felt inspired the way you inspired me. You made me want to be not just my best self, but better." While speaking, his mother, who died suddenly in Italy, appeared, and fans' last glimpse of DeLuca was him running to his mother.

I'm still not over it 😭😭😭 #GreysxStation19 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/qAE2ejFVsu — Kaliya Towns (@Kaliya_Towns) March 12, 2021 Following the episode, Gianniotti took to Twitter to thank the series and his fans. He wrote, "So much I could say… but all that comes to mind is thank you. Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you."

Andrew Deluca went from being a character I pretty much ignored to one of my top 2 favs and now he's gone 😭 I'm absolutely heart broken. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/cntGoB5pRu — Brittany (@Mermeliaa) March 12, 2021 Series creator Krista Vernoff also addressed the departure, sympathizing with fans in an emotional message that said, "we at Grey's Anatomy are grieving the death of this character with all of you." Vernoff said Gianniotti played DeLuca so beautifully and took him on such a powerful journey — from intern, to romantic, to a mental health crisis and back again," adding that the actor "remains a member of our family not just in perpetuity but for more of this season. You will see him again. As actor and as director." She explained that "this is the story that demanded to be told."