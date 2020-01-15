‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React After Justin Chambers Explains Decision for Show Exit

Grey’s Anatomy fans are speaking out after series star Justin Chambers addressed his decision to exit the ABC medical drama after 15 years. After the actor, who portrayed Dr. Alex Karev since Season 1, told Page Six that he’s looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship,” fans of the long running series took to social media to react.

“I’m going to miss you so very much,” tweeted one fan. “Alex Karev and his journey has inspired me to keep going during some really tough times. So thank you, I’m still here because of your acting. Good luck with what ever comes next..”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m super bummed you left the show without saying goodbye but I wish you nothing but luck in your next adventure!” shared another.

“I’m sure you’ll be amazing but yeah to leave while we weren’t watching… don’t we deserve a little more than that 15 years has been a big chunk of our life as well,” added another fan.

“What can I say Justin is that it’s been so incredible to watch you (aka) Alex Karev for the past 15 years I am going to miss your smart mouth character that tells the truth you were the underdog that rose above all I will miss you good luck,” wrote a fourth.

“Stunningly brave and inspiring indeed,” another fan reacted. “I applaud his bravery and courageous heroism to have the courage and integrity to share such an inspiring story.”

A shockwave was sent through the Grey’s Anatomy fandom when on Jan. 10, Chambers announced in a statement to Deadline that he had made the decision to exit the series. One of the only remaining Season 1 interns, Chambers at the time explained that he “hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.”

In a story published on Tuesday, Chambers broke his silence on his decision, telling Page Six that he is “very excited” for what’s to come following his departure from the show. Stating that he’s looking forward to “life, family, love and friendship,” Chambers told the outlet that “Grey’s has been very supportive of me and I’m very grateful and it’s been a great ride.”

“Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it’s a big chunk of your life,” he explained, adding that he is taking things “one day at a time.”

While new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 return on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, fans should not expect to see any more of Chambers’ Karev, as his final scenes have already aired.