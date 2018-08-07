‘Station 19’ Star Jason George Teases Upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are officially planning an official crossover.

The firefighter drama’s star Jason George took to Twitter Tuesday to tease the upcoming special episode with a video showing himself, Station 19 executive producer Paris Barclay and co-star Barrett Doss arriving to the set of the long-running ABC medical drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“… If you were wondering if there were going to be any crossovers… shhhh. Spoiler alert,” George jokes to the camera.

As is usual for Shondaland-produced dramas, details on the crossover or when it might air, have not been released. However, both ABC boss Channing Dungey and Station 19 creator Stacy McKee have teased crossovers were on the way for both Seattle-set series.

McKee teased season 2 of the Grey’s crossover during the ATX Television Festival that “there will be the same amount of heart and humor and action, plus way more. Now we’ve met the characters… we can dig even deeper. We’ve barely scratched the surface.”

George then added, “I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface of Grey’s world interacting with the Station 19 world and vice versa — that’s just getting started.”

McKee confirmed interactions between the two shows are definitely on the table.

Weeks earlier, Dungey announced the Thursday night lineup for the fall season, which will see Grey’s Anatomy airing at 8 p.m. and Station 19 airing at 9 p.m. ET; she also teased crossover episodes with the two shows.

“We are looking at more dynamic interplay between the 8 and 9 o’clock hours,” Dungey said at the ABC upfront presentation.

The point, however, is to allow the new firefighter drama to find its own voice in the Shondaland universe.

“It was really important that this show worked as a companion piece with Grey’s but also had a very distinct voice,” McKee said. “It’s about being a nice sister to Grey’s but a sister with a little bit of edge. The one nice thing about the kinds of stories we tell is they run into fires and there’s a lot more action than there typically is on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and that automatically heightens the stakes storytelling-wise. It’s keeping the same tone and sensibility but heighten things a bit.”

As far as the season finale cliffhanger, which saw at least three characters in danger of losing their lives, McKee hinted that like Grey’s, no one is ever safe.

“Yes, anyone could die at any time,” McKee said. “That’s the nature of the job, and if you’ve ever watched an episode of Grey’s Anatomy you know.”

I guess we can breathe easy knowing Ben Warren (George) and Vic Hughes (Doss) will survive to see season two.

Station 19 will return for its second season Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 15 with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.