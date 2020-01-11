‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Crushed After Justin Chambers Exits After 15 Years

Fans are reacting after Grey’s Anatomy star Justin Chambers announced his departure from the series on Friday. In a statement to Deadline, the actor, who portrays Dr. Alex Karev, explained that “hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.” His exit from the series will leave lead star Ellen Pompeo as the only original intern from Season 1, crushing fans.

I can’t believe Justin Chambers is leaving #GreysAnatomy !!!! Now it’s just @EllenPompeo as Meredith who’s left for the OG interns pic.twitter.com/drnbq8p2Rb — yer 🦦🌫 (@chandlerdobrik) January 10, 2020

“Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s and I am absolutely wrecked nobody talk to me,” tweeted one fan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly can’t believe that Justin Chambers is leaving Greys Anatomy like wtf is happening,” wrote another. “so so so sad.”

Justin Chambers is leaving #GreysAnatomy and just like that, the last thing I gave af about on that horrible show is gone. Praise be. Run Justin run. pic.twitter.com/X7J82KF58U — mona lisa vito (@foxymnj) January 10, 2020

“I’m not emotionally prepared to handle Justin Chambers leaving Grey’s,” commented one Grey’s viewer.

“2020 is cancelled. ABC can cancel Grey’s Anatomy,” added another. “Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s. NOT ALEX KAREV. NOT EVIL SPAWN. My heart is breaking. I’m actually crying right now.”

#GreysAnatomy shocker !! Justin Chambers aka Alex Karen is leaving the show after 16 seasons. 😭😭😭😭😭 2020 just keeps on bringing bad news. pic.twitter.com/pNFDeROfkz — Liz (@9032liz) January 10, 2020

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in his statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he added.

At this time, it is unclear when Chambers’ final episode will air. Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episode of Season 16 on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.