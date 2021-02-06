Kate Beckinsale Shows Dancing Skills and Abs in Instagram Post Starring Fluffy Cat

✖

Kate Beckinsale, best known for kicking a-- on the big screen in the Underworld franchise, continues to be hilariously strange and charming on Instagram. In her latest post, the 47-year-old is seen awkwardly dancing in her kitchen to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," with her enviable abs on prominent display. Her cat, Willow is seen onscreen in a cartoonishly fluffy pink coat, and Beckinsale wrote "Trying to hype Willow up about her winter woolly has been low yield so far" as the caption.

This isn't the first time that Willow has featured on Beckinsale's account, and it's clear that the movie star is getting as stir crazy as the rest of us in quarantine. Beckinsale occasionally responds to fan comments on Instagram, especially when it comes to her trolls. Beckinsale previously clapped back in an epic way when someone posted that she was "too old... looking for attention" after she posted a bikini picture.

"Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?" Beckinsale wrote. "I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you. You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries. If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. It’s not at all how people scare you it will be especially for a woman. You’ll come into your own power in a way that feels steady and so many more things will feel possible."

"The people or press that are scaring you that your value is tied up in youth, or in fact anything that is not currently within your reach, is noise I do hope you allow yourself to ignore," she continued. "If you’re older and fearing less is available to you, it actually isn’t, don’t let that limit you in anything."

Beckinsale shared that she couldn't "imagine how unhappy" someone would have to be to respond like this. "People have all sorts of things going on that they put a brave face on and you’d never know. Sending love and the real hope you receive this message in the spirit that it’s meant. I know you have more to offer than leaving mean comments that illuminate far more about you than they do about the people you choose to comment on. Sending love x."

In a 2020 interview with Women's Health, Beckinsale eloquently spoke about the double standard between men and women once they reach a certain age, particularly when it comes to dating. Beckinsale received a lot of flack when she started dating younger men, including SNL's Pete Davidson. "It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all," she declared. "And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me. And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn’t been interpreted as, 'Why hasn’t he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'" So yeah, expect to see Beckinsale dancing on Instagram for the foreseeable future.