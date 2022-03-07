‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Sarah Drew Reveals If She Would Ever Return

It’s been some time since fans have seen Sarah Drew’s Dr. April Kepner in action on Grey’s Anatomy. Has the actor left behind the Grey’s Anatomy world for good? In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Drew did tease that she would be open to making a return to the ABC drama.

Drew previously left Grey’s Anatomy in March 2018 after nine seasons. While she has made a guest appearance since then, fans have been wondering whether the actor would ever return to the medical drama again. While chatting with ET, she first reflected on her most recent return to the show, which saw her character getting a divorce and moving to Boston to be with Jackson (Jesse Williams) and their daughter.

“It was a beautiful experience. It felt so warm, welcoming,” Drew said about being back on Grey’s Anatomy. “It felt like a full-circle moment of closing my story in a way that I didn’t honestly know I needed.” Would she ever return on a more permanent basis? She added, “So Grey’s Anatomy will always have my heart. They will always be my family, so I never rule that stuff out.”

As previously mentioned, it was originally reported in March of 2018 that Drew would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy. At the time, it was reported that both Drew and fellow star Jessica Capshaw, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins, were leaving the series. Grey’s Anatomy‘s executive producer Krista Vernoff said about their departures, “The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Shonda Rhimes, who created the show and also serves as an executive producer, also shared a statement about Drew and Capshaw’s exits from Grey’s Anatomy. She said that while she would dearly miss both of them, they will remain a part of the show’s family. Rhimes’ statement read, in part, “I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”