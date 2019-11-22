‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Air at a New Time When It Returns in 2020

Grey’s Anatomy is letting go of its Thursday night timeslot, and going back to a familiar time. ABC announced their midseason schedule Thursday and revealed the beloved medical drama will be moving from the 8 p.m. timeslot, to the later 9 p.m. slot. The change comes as the network will kickoff its Thursday night schedule with the return of firefighter spinoff series Station 19.

Grey’s previously aired in the Thursday at 9 p.m. timeslot for eight of its 16 seasons. The network moved it up to 8 p.m. at the beginning of Season 11 to give the slot to other Shonda Rhimes-created drama series Scandal.

The news comes on the heels of the long-running medical drama’s winter finale, which will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The show, and Station 19 Season 3, will return Thursday, Jan. 23 with a big “two-hour crossover event,” TVLine first reported.

Another big change to the schedule for midseason finds A Million Little Things shifting to the 10 p.m. timeslot, where it will remain until it airs its Season 2 finale in late March.

That will delay airing of the remaining episodes of the final season of How to Get Away With Murder to the spring, with the show returning to the timeslot on April 2.

Fans can expect an eventful winter finale episode of Grey’s Anatomy Thursday. The official description reads: “Jo (Camilla Luddington) becomes a safe haven volunteer and gets a call that a baby has been dropped off at Station 19. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) moves forward with her life after facing the medical board. Jackson (Jesse Williams) takes a big step in his budding romance with Vic (Barrett Doss), while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) swap pregnancy updates.”

The network has also been teasing a big cliffhanger awaits fans before the two-month break. And knowing that Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will cross over upon the show’s return, it’s easy to say tragedy might be about to strike Grey Sloan Memorial hospital once again.

The episode will also feature Meredith’s anticipated return to the hospital after her firing. Last week’s 350th episode featured the doctor facing the medical board for her insurance fraud case. The dramatic hour featured several nods to the show’s legacy and ended with Meredith getting cleared of all charges and being welcomed back to the hospital by Bailey.

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 winter finale airs Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.