‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Jaicy Elliot Shares Dream Cast Return: ‘I Just Want Her Around Meredith’ (Exclusive)

Jaicy Elliot knows exactly who would be her dream Grey’s Anatomy cast return. The actress, who plays Taryn Helm on the ABC medical drama opened up to PopCulture.com about being a massive fan of the show, and her wish to see one of its most beloved stars return someday for more episodes.

The actress joined the cast of the beloved series in 2017 and her character charmed fans with her mild obsession with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). When it comes to the show’s long history, Elliot said she dreams of the return of an iconic friendship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is going to sound kind of cliché, but I just want Cristina (Yang) to come back,” Elliot said of the character played by Sandra Oh during the first 10 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy.

“I just want her around Meredith and I want to see that relationship happen again,” she added in a phone interview with PopCulture.com Tuesday, December 10. “And then hopefully maybe if I can get to work with Sandra Oh in the mix, that would be nice.”

After leaving the show at the end of Season 10, Oh has repeatedly commented about possibly returning to the series in the eventual series finale. With the success of her Emmy-nominated drama series Killing Eve, Oh recently said she is focused on the character of Eve Polastri.

However, she has never shut down the possibility of her returning for a guest appearance in the future.

Grey’s viewers also got a powerful callback to Cristina Yang in Season 16 during the show’s 350th episode, which followed Meredith’s hearing before the medical board. The episode featured Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) reading a character reference from Cristina during the hearing.

Helm (Elliot) is known for loving Meredith Grey as much as fans of the show love Cristina. The character has been an outspoken fan of the series lead since her introduction. The fall finale featured Meredith’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial after spending half the season fired from the hospital.

“We’re all vey happy to have Meredith back,” Elliot said. “She’s such a force of nature.”

Elliot admitted she would love to see Meredith and Helm grow their professional bond, as well as possibly take the next step in their relationship.

“I think Taryn is hoping to… be her resident and get to have a little more privileged teaching from Meredith. I mean, God knows she was loyal to Meredith from the moment she stepped into that hospital, so I think Meredith has kind of a sense of that,” Elliot said. “She knows that Taryn has a lot of potential and also how much she appreciates Meredith.”

“I mean, obviously I would love for Taryn to get to be with Meredith [romantically],” Elliot added with a laugh. “But again Meredith has a lot on her plate already.”

Grey’s Anatomy will return for new episodes with a crossover event with Station 19 Thursday, Jan. 23. The following week the show will air at its new time, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.