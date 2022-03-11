‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jake Borelli Officially Scared for Character’s Fate After Latest Episode

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jake Borelli is worried about his character Dr. Levi Schmitt’s future on the hospital drama after the latest episode. Following Schmitt’s latest mistake in which he accidentally lost a patient during his first solo surgery, the young doctor had an emotional breakdown and walked away from the hospital for some much-needed time apart. Borelli, who’s starred on the series for five seasons, doesn’t have much positive news about his character’s fate for the remainder of the season.

“I’m going to speak from the heart here as an actor,” Borelli tells E! News. “Sometimes when you read a script that says you are not you working at the hospital or you’re walking out of the hospital, you’re like, ‘What does this mean?’ Because yes, there are some greats like Cristina Yang, who walks away and comes back. But then she walked away one time and didn’t come back.” He continued: “At this point, I’m still worried that Levi doesn’t work at the hospital.”

After his character stormed away from the hospital, his boyfriend Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) pleaded with him to return to the hospital. To which, he responded: “Please go away and don’t come back. We’re done.” Nico and Schmitt have had their ups and downs throughout their tumultuous relationship, but Borelli warns this might be a longer break than what fans may be expecting. “This was the strongest, I’ve seen Levi be in his opinion towards Nico,” he said. “And he’s been going through a lot, that’s for sure. So it’s going to be interesting to see how Nico actually responds. But it seemed like Levi was pretty firm.”

In overcoming his other trauma resulting from the botched procedure, Borelli seems confident his character may need to take an extended hiatus from the hospital and the other beloved characters at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. “I think for the first time in his time at Grey Sloan,” the actor explained, “this is a situation where he can’t see a light at the tunnel. And so it’s gonna be a tricky road, I think for Levi.” New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.