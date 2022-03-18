‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Melting Down Over The Latest Onscreen Hook Up

While Grey’s Anatomy is definitely known for its longevity and its tragic character deaths, it is best known for its epic hookups. Fans have been clamoring for romance between Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) all season, and the March 17 episode finally delivered with a steamy hookup.

Amelia has had her fair share of failed relationships, particularly with Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack), so viewers are thrilled that the neurosurgeon is getting another shot at love. Grey’s Anatomy fans are always vocal on Twitter while the episodes air, but it was a full-blown meltdown on Thursday night.

The Show Delivered

“see we knew we weren’t ready for this ep but we didn’t know just HOW not ready like I am screaming,” tweeted another thrilled viewer. “Krista Vernoff you are forgiven for all of the deaths you’ve caused.I am SCREAMING,” wrote another about the Grey’s showrunner.

my heart is exploding they are so cute and sexy at the same time #greysanatomy https://t.co/hVQmWncLGR — fatima (@meliaswifey) March 18, 2022

Hopefully Clear Skies Ahead

Grey’s Anatomy is never smooth sailing for long, but hopefully, Kai and Amelia get a shot at a happy ending. “how am i expected to ever move on from this??” tweeted one viewer as the couple experienced bliss.

happiness looks good on her😭 #greys they are good for her pic.twitter.com/sww69wGQuv — carissa🚒 (@billiespampi) March 18, 2022

Long Awaited Tension

“ive never said a bad thing about this show ever,” tweeted one excited fan after the episode. “i’m sorry but if y’all don’t ship kaimelia after this episode then… red flag,” tweeted another.

Kaimelia Finally Hooked Up

The chemistry between Scorsone and Fightmaster has been a highlight of Season 18 for sure, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. “kaimelia nation stay winning,” tweeted one fan. “HOW IS LIFE REAL HOW ARE THEY REAL HOW I’M SO HAPPY??” tweeted another.

Happiness for Amelia

Amelia is a fan favorite, so viewers are really hoping that things are going the neurosurgeon’s way. “YEAH NO SEXY SCENE WILL EVER BEAT THIS ONE,” one viewer tweeted.

