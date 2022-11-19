‘Frosty the Snowman’ Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2023

CBS just announced its schedule for the holiday season in 2023, including Frosty the Snowman on Saturday, Dec. 16. The classic special will air at 9 p.m. ET that day as part of CBS’ holiday programming block, which includes other beloved movies, shows and specials throughout the month. Frosty is not easily accessible on any streaming services this year, so this will be your best chance to watch.

CBS is kicking off its holiday schedule this week with the Thanksgiving Day parade, and things only get merrier from there. There will be specials, live events and holiday episodes throughout the season, but those that love Frosty in particular will only get one chance to see his special on Saturday, Dec. 16. The sequel, Frosty Returns airs immediately afterward at 9:30 p.m. ET. The specials are not on CBS’ streaming service Paramount+, nor are they on any other subscription-based platforms. At the time of this writing they are even listed as “unavailable” on digital stores like Prime Video, so you may want to seize this opportunity to watch them – or at least record them with a DVR.

The holiday season is tricky for streamers and TV networks, as many viewers prioritize the classics. Nostalgia runs strong around the holidays and many families have established traditions of watching a certain movie or special together during a certain time. Frosty has now joined the ranks of the oldest specials at over five decades old. It first aired in 1969 on CBS.

Frosty the Snowman tells the story of a group of schoolchildren who come together to build a massive snowman and accidentally bring him to life by placing a magic hat on his head. However, the bright sun and heat of the day threaten to melt Frosty, and both he and his creators fear he will disappear forever. Frosty and the children try to journey to the North Pole so that he can stay frozen forever but eventually learn that that wasn’t necessary. Santa Claus explains to them that the magic animated Frosty is related to Christmas, and he will be able to return to them every year when the season arrives.

As for Frosty Returns, it wasn’t actually the first sequel to this special. In 1976, the original creators made Frosty’s Winter Wonderland – a special about Frosty trying to find a wife. They also wrote Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July in 1979. However, Frosty Returns remains a fan favorite since it first aired in 1992.

Frosty the Snowman airs on Saturday. Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. If that doesn’t suit your schedule, be sure to record the special or seek out a copy on Blu-ray or DVD.