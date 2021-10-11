Granville Adams Mourned by ‘Oz’ Fans in Wake of His Death

Fans of the HBO series Oz are morning the loss of series star Granville Adams. Adams, who portrayed Zahir Arif on the hit drama series, died on Sunday, Oct. 10 following a battle with cancer, his family announced in an update shared to the actor’s Instagram account. Adams, who first announced he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020, was 58.

In the official death announcement, Adams’ family said the actor “fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments.” Adams was surrounded by loved ones during his final days, with his wife, Christina, “by his side the entire time” and “alone with him when he passed.” His family remembered him as “a beautiful man who always put others first and was known for his kindness and selflessness” and said they “are all so honored to have known” the actor. The actor’s family, who said they are planning a celebration of life ceremony for the late actor, encouraged his fans to “love each other the way Granville loved all of us!”

Along with credits including NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Streets, Fox’s Empire, and the 2011 movie Magic City Memoirs, his final acting credit, Adams was best known for his portrayal of Zahir Arif in HBO’s prison drama Oz. He first appeared on the series in a guest role before he was promoted to a recurring actor, with Adams starring in all six seasons of the drama, which ran from 1997 until 2003. News of his death on Sunday sent shockwaves through the fandom, with many of his fans and fans of Oz taking to social media to pay tribute. Keep scrolling to see how fans are remembering Adams.

‘Such a good actor’

Such a good actor! Loved this show@❤️ RIP — Rita (@RitaGNB) October 11, 2021

“It is with great sadness we hear of the passing of Granville Adams,” the Twitter account for the Inside Oz podcast wrote. “On behalf of Oz fans worldwide, our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

‘Rest easy’

Rest in Peace to Granville Adams, who played Arif. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQdEoGpNrx — RTO Podcast Network (@RTOPodcasts) October 10, 2021

“Sad news,” one person commented on the family’s post confirming Adams’ passing. “Granville you was always the most stand up dude and most hospitable person. Rest easy king.”

‘Sending lots of love’

RIP Granville Adams who played Zahir Arif on Oz. 💔🕊 #oz pic.twitter.com/hOjyeRrSCb — The Southern Guy (@kingkongonroids) October 10, 2021

“Sending lots of love to all familia,” added another fan. “My deep condolences Christina. Granville has been received in heaven with so much love.”

‘Deeply talented’

Loved Oz, great actor. RIP ❤️ — Mona Storck (@KumquatMona) October 11, 2021

“[RIP Granville Adams],” tweeted somebody else. “A deeply talented and emotional actor, he shall be missed by many.”

‘Loved him’ in ‘Oz’

“Noooo,” wrote another person, who added a series of broken heart emojis. “Loved him, [Kirk Acevedo] (Kid Vicious), & [Chris Meloni] & so many more in this show!! Gonna have to break out the entire series I have on DVD.”

‘So sad’

“‘Oz’ is, and always will be my favorite [HBO] show,” wrote one fan. “Hearing [Granville Adams] passed this weekend is so sad, and might be what drives me to rewatch the series for the umpteenth time. RIP ‘Arif.’”

Fans are ‘lifting up’ his loved ones

“Lifting you all up in prayer,” added another fan. “Gran is loved by many and we all will miss him…”