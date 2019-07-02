‘Grand Hotel’ Actor Chris Warren Talks Big Reveals Following Beatriz Cliffhanger

Grand Hotel dropped a few truth bombs in its third episode Monday night. “Curveball” saw Danny (Lincoln Younes) and Jason (Chris Warren) gain insight on who might have been involved with Sky’s (Arielle Kebbel) disappearance, as Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) dropped some vague truths to Alicia (Denyse Tontz) about her late mother, Beatriz (Eva Longoria Baston).

The episode proved to be a big one for Jason, as the server got closer to his crush Ingrid (Anne Winters) as he helped with the investigation, and even had a moment of heroism when he faced off with a shadowy figure at Ingrid and Sky’s apartment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Warren revealed what the episode might mean for his character’s direction and relationships in what is a building up to a sizzling first season.

“I think this episode is really the first of many of where we really actually get to learn a lot more about Jason and the different relationships he has,” Warren told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Thursday, June 27. “Whether it’s with Ingrid, whether it’s the new investigative relationship with Danny, his relationship with his mom and dad at the hotel.”

“Jason’s really so connected with everyone that he has a lot of different storylines,” he added. “As the episodes come out, a lot of those things begin to develop, so I’m excited for you to see what’s coming up.”

It was clear from the pilot that Jason was interested in Ingrid. The latest episode saw the pair get closer together, though Jason is still unaware of the maid’s pregnancy, or her scheme to trick Javi Mendoza (Bryan Craig) into thinking the baby is his.

The episode also showed more of Jason’s relationship with his mother, staff manager Mrs. P (Wendy Raquel Robinson), before dropping the big bomb that she and Gigi know more than they’re letting on about Beatriz’s death.

Warren hinted the show’s biggest mysteries will continue to unfold, including how Jason’s relationships will change as secrets are revealed.

“I think as the episodes come out a lot of things get revealed and a lot of things become more clear,” he said. “We start realizing that a lot of the secrets and a lot of the mysteries that are going on with everyone else are actually more [connected to] us than we realize.”

The episode’s final moments delivered a gut punch when a flashback saw Gigi finding Beatriz having a panic attack after confessing she had done something terrible. When Gigi suggests she find Santiago (Demian Bichir) to comfort his wife, Beatriz tells her she cannot tell him anything, because if he finds out what she did, he will kill her.

Warren said the big twist was a shocker for the cast as well and inspired many theories on set.

“When we read that, we had a bunch of different guesses of what it could be,” he said. “All of us were wrong. I’m really excited for everybody to see what ends up happening.”

Grand Hotel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.