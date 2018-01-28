Here’s How to Stream the Grammys

The highly-anticipated 60th Grammy Awards will return to New York on Sunday for the first time in 15 years, featuring performances from Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Bruno Mars, Pink and others.

The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS with The Late Late Show host James Corden returning to host the event for a second year.

Fans of the show without cable can tune in to the event using CBS All Access. Although the streaming service costs money, first-time users can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Fans can also watch the stream on an iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and X-Box.

As with all major awards shows, the red carpet pre-show will be available for fans to watch on CBS an hour before the show starts with Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell hosting alongside Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. E! will also air their red carpet special starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

“Grammys Live From the Red Carpet” will be available for viewing on GRAMMY.com, the Recording Academy Facebook page and CBS Facebook page starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Music’s biggest night will feature performances from artists across several genres, including Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Ben Platt and U2, along with newcomers Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and Julia Michaels.

Album of the year nominees include Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Bruno Mars.

One music superstar who will reportedly be missing from the big night is Justin Bieber, who is busy focusing on recording his latest album. Sources say that Bieber will be absent from award shows and events until the project is complete.