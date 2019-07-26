‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’ Renewed by Fox for Season 3

Fox’s dedication to keeping Gordon Ramsay angry and yelling continued Friday as the network renewed his series, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for a third 10-episode season. The show earned strong ratings and was the most-watched cooking show during the 2018-2019 TV season.

Chef @GordonRamsay is back to rescue more restaurants! Stay tuned for Season 3 of #24HoursFOX coming soon to @FOXTV. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XMBme6FWVl — Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (@24HoursFOX) July 26, 2019

24 Hours is produced by Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay, and features the world-famous celebrity chef finding restaurants throughout the U.S. to help revive them in just 24 hours with the help of his mobile command center, Hell on Wheels. According to Deadline, the series averaged 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic last season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ramsay has a preposterous four shows airing on Fox, all of which are expected to be back next season. MasterChef Junior was just renewed for Season 8, and Hell’s Kitchen will be back for Season 19 next year. Masterchef, which is now in Season 10, will likely be back for a 11th season in 2020. In 2017, Ramsay hosted a U.S. version of The F Word for Fox as well.

Although Ramsay’s shows have picked up several Emmy nominations over the years, Ramsay has only been nominated for an Emmy himself once. In 2017, he was nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for MasterChef Junior.

Ramsay’s next television project is Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which airs on National Geographic Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. During the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday, Ramsay defended the show against comparisons to the late Anthony Bourdain’s shows.

“We took a lot of flak on the announcements with Nat Geo about rivaling Tony Bourdain, and that was incorrect,” Ramsay said, reports Us Weekly. “Judge the program and the integrity and the team that’s gone to hell and back to make this work.”

“With respect to what he [Bourdain] did and how he did it, I started this journey back in 2004, discovering India, Vietnam, Cambodia and literally getting away from the three-Michelin-star setup with 25 chefs,” Ramsay continued.

While promoting Uncharted, Ramsay also took a dig at his colleagues who have given back Michelin stars. Ramsay himself is a Michelin three-star chef.

“Whether it’s an Emmy, an Oscar, a BAFTA or a Michelin star, it’s the icing on the cake, not just for the chef but for the staff who are equally as focused as the owner,” Ramsay said, notes Robb Report.

Masterchef airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.