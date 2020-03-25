Watch Robin Roberts Co-Anchor ‘Good Morning America’ From Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Robin Roberts is practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic — which means that like millions of other Americans, she’s working from home. The Good Morning America co-anchor set up shop in her basement, telling viewers in a video shared via Twitter that she decided to work from home due to her underlying health conditions.

In the clip, Roberts, 59, sits in a chair behind a desk in the “screening room” of her basement, which is adorned by a large TV and what appears to be a bar and chic wine fridge. The camera pans to reveal a large couch, atop of which her dog, Lucas, perches on a pillow. Roberts reveals she brought a few tokens from the studio — a GMA coffee mug as well as a gift from Gina DeJesus, one of the women kidnapped and held for years in a Cleveland, Ohio, house by Ariel Castro in the early 2000s. “She was one of the women who was held captive all those years in that Cleveland house. And she never gave up hope — and we never should give up hope either. Have a blessed day,” Roberts said.

CORONAVIRUS NEW DEVELOPMENTS:

-New self-quarantine guidelines put in place for “high risk” area NYC

-President hoping to ease coronavirus restrictions by Easter

-NY Governor pleads for help as cases surge in NYC@TomLlamasABC has the latest. https://t.co/UH9BKflYoB pic.twitter.com/OTXOLTCL4h — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2020

Other video clips shared by GMA show Roberts delivering the news, including a story about new self-quarantine guidelines in New York City, from her makeshift set-up.

On GMA Tuesday, Roberts featured her doctor, Gail Roboz, who advised on air that those with underlying medical conditions should take special precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus, as they are at increased risk.

Like so many I’m working from home. Brought with me from my dressing room a gift that gives me hope.#WednesdayWisdom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NpukgPTxoc — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 25, 2020

“I heard your advice and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit and I will do like everyone else,” Roberts told her doctor. “It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers.”

Roberts had a bone marrow transplant in 2012, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later learned that she had a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome.

Roboz told viewers not to treat social distancing lightly. “What we need from the world is help to slow it down and take social distancing seriously,” she said. The anchors of GMA, already spaced a safe distance apart from each other on set, said goodbye to Roberts as she made her announcement. “Ill be able to keep my slippers on in the morning,” she joked.

Other morning show anchors have already been working from home. Last week, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie started co-hosting from her basement out of an abundance of caution due to a sore throat and runny nose. Third-hour Today hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker have been in self-isolation and appearing from their homes after one of that show’s staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Photo credit: Lou Rocco / Contributor / Getty