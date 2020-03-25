Robin Roberts Hosts ‘Good Morning America’ From Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Robin Roberts has joined the number of television hosts doing their jobs from home during the coronavirus pandemic, hosting Good Morning America from her house on Wednesday, March 25. “Coming up this Wednesday morning [GMA] just like many of you…I’m working from home this morn,” she tweeted ahead of the show. She also shared a video of herself preparing to host the show, sitting in her screening room with a camera set up in front of her.

Like so many I’m working from home. Brought with me from my dressing room a gift that gives me hope.#WednesdayWisdom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NpukgPTxoc — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 25, 2020

“Welcome to my house,” she began. “It was a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs to… this is the screening room. This is where we binge like everybody else these days, in our screening room in our basement. You can see that little man Lucas is not thrilled at all,” she added, motioning to her dog, who was sitting on a nearby couch. “He’s just hanging out, that’s what you do when you work at home.”

“But like so many, that’s what we’re doing, we’re working from home,” she continued. “New York City, there’s an escalation right there, and because of my underlying health conditions, my doctors thought it best that I work from home. But I did bring some items from the studio — got my Good Morning America mug, good morning sunshine, and also I brought this,” she said, holding up a picture frame that read, “Hope” and contained a photo of Cleveland kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus.

“She never gave up hope,” Roberts said of DeJesus. “And we never should give up hope either.”

Roberts shared on Tuesday’s show that she would begin working from home the next day after she featured her doctor, Gail Roboz, who said that people with underlying medical conditions should take extra steps to protect themselves from the virus, as numbers have suggested that elderly and immunocompromised patients are most at risk.

“I heard your advice and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit and I will do like everyone else,” Roberts told Roboz. “It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers.”

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later learned that she had myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of blood disorders affecting blood cells in the bone marrow. In 2012, she had a bone marrow transplant.

