‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts Returns Following COVID-19 Absence With Cheery Update

Robin Roberts is back to the news desk! After announcing last week that she tested positive for COVID-19, Roberts on Wednesday, Jan. 26 made her official return to Good Morning America, sharing that she is “feeling so much better” and has since tested negative for the virus.

Roberts made her return to the ABC morning news program via a virtual appearance, with co-anchors George Stephanopoulos, Cecilia Vega, and Linsey Davis welcoming her back from their spots in the studio, with Stephanopoulos telling viewers that they are so happy to welcome Robin back from home. Roberts, who was all smiles amid her return, said she strives “to be a positive person,” adding that she has “never been so thankful to be and test negative as I did yesterday and this morning.” The morning news anchor, who shared that she only experienced mild symptoms and was able to recover at her country home, went on to thank her co-anchors “for your sweet text messages, hearing from the ABC family, the GMA, who’re incredible, viewers really lifted my spirits. That and all the chicken soup that was sent my way.”

Roberts shared a similar message of gratitude to her Instagram account just moments before making her return to GMA. In her daily morning wisdom video showing her with her dog, the GMA anchor wrote that she was “grateful for all the love and support,” adding that she was “thankful to be back on GMA from my home studio.” In the video, Roberts revealed that her girlfriend, Amber Laign “never tested positive” for COVID-19, something she said she was grateful for.

Roberts’ Wednesday return to GMA came less than a week after Stephanopoulos announced at the top of the Friday, Jan. 21 show that Roberts was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. At the time, Roberts shared that her “symptoms have been mild” and she was “doing well” and “looking forward to returning as soon as I can.” On Monday, Davis offered another update on Roberts, sharing that her co-anchor was “home resting. She’s going to be joining us when she’s feeling better, and we are thinking of our friend this morning.”

Robert’s positive diagnosis came just hours after her co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Robach, who said she was fully vaccinated and had also received her booster, said she experienced “exhaustion and lower back pain,” but was “hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend.” Robach and Roberts were not the only morning show hosts to test positive for the virus. Over on NBC’s Today, both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie had to isolate at home after testing positive with breakthrough cases. They have both since made full recoveries and returned to Studio 1A.