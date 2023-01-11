Robin Roberts' Fiancée Sends Special Message After Engagement News

Amber Laign, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts' fiancée, is heading into 2023 with a positive outlook. Just hours after the clock struck midnight on New Years' Day, and just before Roberts announced their engagement, Laign took to social media to share a sweet message about the new year on Jan. 1.

Taking to her personal business account, Plant Juice Oils, Laign, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021 and completed radiation treatment in July, shared a video of a recent boat ride as she and Roberts enjoyed some time away in Key West, Florida. Marking a "Happy New Year Plant" with her "Juice Peeps," Laign revealed that "Every year Robin's (Roberts) sister Dorothy comes up with a family motto / saying for the year to come." This year's motto is "Dream all you can be in 2023."

"The sky's the limit when it comes to your goals, intentions, your happiness. Dream big but remember to focus small. (One of Robin's favorite sayings and a skill she lives by)," she continued. "We wish you all the happiness, prosperity, love and kindness as you enter this new year. With a full heart, Amber and Marci."

Dreams will certainly be coming true for Laign and Roberts in 2023. The GMA anchor announced earlier this month that she and Laign are engaged and set to marry before the end of 2023. Roberts revealed the news on-air during a segment with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" in 2023. When Bernstein asked Roberts what she plans to say "yes" to, Roberts stumbled a bit, before sharing, "No, I don't have to think about it. I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet." She went on to tell viewers, "OK, I'm saying yes to marriage. We're getting married this year. It's something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."

Roberts and Laign, a massage therapist, have been together since 2005. News of their engagement and upcoming nuptials were met with plenty of congratulatory messages, with Laign's Jan. 1 social media post becoming a spot for fans to share their excitement. Commenting on the post, "love all of this and send it all right back to the both of you and Robin and family as well." Another person added, "Happy and blessed New Year to you and Robin."