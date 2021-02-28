Golden Globes Red Carpet: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

The 78th Golden Globe Awards start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sunday night. While the ceremony will be very different due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC and E! Network are trying their best to bring a sense of normalcy to the whole production. There is a virtual red carpet pre-show event that began streaming at the Golden Globes' official Twitter page @GoldenGlobes at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The pre-show is also available to stream at NBC.com, but you need a cable or satellite provider log-in to watch from there. NBC is also starting a pre-show hosted by Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson at 7 p.m. ET.

E! is hosting a red carpet show called Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes, which features virtual interviews with nominees, notes The Wrap. The show is hosted by Sarah Hyland, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! News host Erin Lim and Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker. This show started at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Giuliana Rancic will take over with a more traditional red carpet show at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Lim.

The Live at E! Stream show starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez. This is available at eonline.com and on Twitter at @enews for free. E! News' @stylecollective Instagram page will also share more fashion moments from the ceremony. All NBC and E! programming is available to stream live at NBC.com, but again, you need a provider account for access.

The Golden Globes ceremony itself will be a bi-coastal event, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler handling things at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her work in film, while Norman Lear will receive the third-ever Carole Burnett Award for his legendary television work. The most nominated television show is Netflix's The Crown with six. Mank, David Fincher's Netflix movie about the writing of Citizen Kane, is the most-nominated movie with six nominations.